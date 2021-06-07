Longview recipient of Vancouver police program gift drop dies

Lindsay Hale didn’t believe 2020 would be her husband’s last Christmas. Looking back now, she describes it as priceless.

Hale’s husband, Kevin, was diagnosed in August with stage 4 adrenal cancer that had spread to his lungs. He died May 21 from complications at age 41.

In December, the Longview couple and their children were the recipients of an annual surprise gift drop organized by two Vancouver Police Department detectives. Lindsay Hale, 36, a victim advocate with the county, works with the detectives in the Domestic Violence Prosecution Center — a collaborative workspace that includes county and city prosecutors, victim advocates, law enforcement and support staff.

“There was a point in November that Kevin thought it would be his last Christmas. I didn’t think that. I thought he was getting freaked out from the side effects of chemo(therapy),” Lindsay Hale said in a phone interview.

“The community came together and gave us the most amazing, the most memorable Christmas anyone could ever ask for,” she said. “Now, of course that I know it was truly his last Christmas, I have even more gratitude for what the community did for us.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}