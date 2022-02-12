Longview receives $100K to offer new teen summer camp, more fishing, kayaking for kids

Children in long-running Longview day camps and youth who have aged out of most child care options will have more outdoor playtime choices this summer thanks to a $100,000 state grant.

Longview Parks and Recreation received two $50,000 awards from a state program aimed at creating more outdoor summer programs for underserved communities and those affected by the pandemic.

Longview Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills said outdoor playtime helps kids thrive and is needed after pandemic-fueled isolation.

“We have seen the impact the last two years has had on the physical, social and emotional health of the children in our community," she said. “Creating safe spaces for kids to go to recreate and be active is critical to their well-being."

Longview Community Outreach and Foundation Specialist Alissa Manno said the funding is part of the city's allocated federal pandemic relief aid received in 2020 and 2021.

The money will create a new summer camp for middle school-aged children and fund outdoor activities at two long-running day camps for elementary school-aged kids.

Programs

Manno said youth around the ages of 10 to 14 years old fall between the cracks of recreation options: They are typically too old for after-school programs and day camps, but still want to participate in outdoor activities.

She said families of youth who have aged out of other Parks and Recreation programs have shared their frustration of leaving kids alone while they work due to issues like safety and boredom.

If you go What: Longview Parks and Recreation youth summer camp registration. When: May 1. Where: 360-442-5400 or mylongview.com/196/Recreation.

This spring, families can register middle school-aged kids for a Longview camp that will feature activities like tie dyeing, wood working, cooking and gardening.

The money also will pay for outdoor activities at two existing summer camps for younger children: a roughly 10-hour daily camp called Summer Kids Day Camp and a drop-off day camp geared toward residents of the Highlands area called Summer Kids at Archie Anderson.

Outdoor activities could include kayaking, fishing and completing a traveling ropes course, Manno said. The money also will cover camps' guest speakers from institutions like the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

Details on camp times, locations and prices will be available when registration opens May 1 at mylongview.com/196/Recreation or by calling 360-442-5400.

Manno said supporting youth isn't just important for families, but the entire community.

“These kids grow up to be the next generation of adults who live here," she said. "If we provide opportunities now, that is more likely to carry them through the rest of their lives.”

