Longview real estate agent recounts efforts to save Hillsboro couple

While waiting for his meal to arrive, Pucci, along with other patrons at the restaurant, watched in shock as Fei and Chen’s vehicle accelerated through the rails at the end of the pier and “plunged right into the river.”

“I just kind of expected that somebody would swim out of the doors and get out,” Pucci said. “When that didn’t happen, I decided to jump in the water, try to help the best I could.”

Pucci said he was joined by another man from the restaurant who dove into the roughly 10-foot-deep water. That man was likely Dan Walters of Portland, who similarly told the Daily Astorian that he and another man tried to rescue the couple from the sinking car.

Pucci dove toward the car and tried to help the person in the driver’s side out while the other man tried to help the passenger. The two took turns diving down to reach the car. Fishermen aboard a passing boat also tried to help Pucci and the other diver out.

Pucci eventually got the driver out of the car, even though the driver was no longer showing signs of life at that point. A fisherman gave Pucci a fillet knife to cut the driver from his seatbelt, but he unfortunately dropped the knife in the water. Another diver in the water was able to fully cut the driver and passenger loose from their seatbelts and get them out, Pucci said.