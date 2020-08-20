Longview real estate agent recounts efforts to save Hillsboro couple

Longview real estate agent Eric Pucci was one of several Good Samaritans who tried to save a Hillsboro couple that died Sunday after driving into the Columbia River in Astoria.
He shared his experience in an interview this week. Although Pucci, other bystanders and emergency crews tried to rescue the couple, the couple did not survive.
“It’s just one of those things,” Pucci said. “Sometimes all you have isn’t enough.”
The Daily Astorian first reported Sunday that Yuzhi Fei, 76, and Wenyi Chen, 72, were near Rogue Pier 39 Public House before noon when their vehicle went through a railing and into the river, according to Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spalding.
Spalding told the Astorian that bystanders and emergency crews tried to help rescue the couple, but it took about 20 minutes to get them both out of the water. Police believe the crash was accidental.
Spalding on Thursday confirmed to TDN that, according to an officer’s report, Pucci was one of the bystanders in the area who dove into the water along with others to save the couple.
Pucci said he was visiting Astoria during a motorcycle road trip and had stopped at Rogue Pier 39 for lunch.
While waiting for his meal to arrive, Pucci, along with other patrons at the restaurant, watched in shock as Fei and Chen’s vehicle accelerated through the rails at the end of the pier and “plunged right into the river.”
“I just kind of expected that somebody would swim out of the doors and get out,” Pucci said. “When that didn’t happen, I decided to jump in the water, try to help the best I could.”
Pucci said he was joined by another man from the restaurant who dove into the roughly 10-foot-deep water. That man was likely Dan Walters of Portland, who similarly told the Daily Astorian that he and another man tried to rescue the couple from the sinking car.
Pucci dove toward the car and tried to help the person in the driver’s side out while the other man tried to help the passenger. The two took turns diving down to reach the car. Fishermen aboard a passing boat also tried to help Pucci and the other diver out.
Pucci eventually got the driver out of the car, even though the driver was no longer showing signs of life at that point. A fisherman gave Pucci a fillet knife to cut the driver from his seatbelt, but he unfortunately dropped the knife in the water. Another diver in the water was able to fully cut the driver and passenger loose from their seatbelts and get them out, Pucci said.
That other diver was Pier 39 owner Floyd Holcom, who told The Daily Astorian he had been working nearby when he heard a commotion. Holcom said he grabbed his diving gear before diving and was able to cut the man and woman from their seatbelts before taking them up to emergency responders.
The couple was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and then flown to a Portland-area hospital, The Daily Astorian reported.
