Longview 'ready to move into hybrid learning'

The district is also still working to put together a plan for middle and high school classes, which can’t cohort like younger grades can, Zorn said.

In response to a question about a potential spike in cases from board member Barb Westrick, Zorn said that the district is prepared to quickly pivot back to remote learning if needed, but there are plenty of safeguards in place.

Zorn also answered questions from the public via remote Zoom connections about the amount of work teachers will have to do in hybrid and why the district is not bringing more students back.

Lori Ransom said she was concerned about the “burden on teachers in a hybrid model” and how it will affect the quality of instruction.

“I’ve spoken with a few teachers and I’m concerned about the workload that we’re putting on them,” she told the board. “We’re going to have kids in classroom and kids on zoom meetings. We’re going to be stretching them pretty thin.”

Zorn said at the elementary level teachers would not be teaching in-person and on Zoom at same time. Instead, on remote days they will do pre-assigned work, and teachers will use fully remote Wednesdays to check in and give remote students extra help.