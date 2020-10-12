Longview 'ready to move into hybrid learning'

Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said “we are ready to move into hybrid learning as a school district” at Monday’s school board meeting after the county's new COVID-19 cases dropped back into a moderate range this week.
The announcement came a month after the start of the school year, and means that half of the district's elementary students -- kindergarten through second grade -- will return on a "hybrid" basis two days per week on Oct. 19. Special education students in specific district programs and preschool students will return to full, five-day-per-week instruction on the same date.
On Oct. 26, third through fifth graders will start twice-weekly in-class schedule, followed by middle and high schoolers on Nov. 9, Zorn said.
“We will continue to monitor the data that’s coming in, particularly as we look at the middle and high school start,” Zorn said. “It really is a positive trend and some of those big days we experienced a few weeks ago are no longer in the calculation.”
Zorn pointed out that the state has “pretty dang stringent” guidelines that will “assure we’re in a place where we can bring our kids back safely.”
Many elementary staff who were temporarily laid off will return to the buildings Thursday, Zorn said. That will give paraeducators, custodians, nurses, transportation and nutrition staff to prepare for the start of school, he said.
The district is also still working to put together a plan for middle and high school classes, which can’t cohort like younger grades can, Zorn said.
In response to a question about a potential spike in cases from board member Barb Westrick, Zorn said that the district is prepared to quickly pivot back to remote learning if needed, but there are plenty of safeguards in place.
Zorn also answered questions from the public via remote Zoom connections about the amount of work teachers will have to do in hybrid and why the district is not bringing more students back.
Lori Ransom said she was concerned about the “burden on teachers in a hybrid model” and how it will affect the quality of instruction.
“I’ve spoken with a few teachers and I’m concerned about the workload that we’re putting on them,” she told the board. “We’re going to have kids in classroom and kids on zoom meetings. We’re going to be stretching them pretty thin.”
Zorn said at the elementary level teachers would not be teaching in-person and on Zoom at same time. Instead, on remote days they will do pre-assigned work, and teachers will use fully remote Wednesdays to check in and give remote students extra help.
“I recognize it’s not ideal,” he said. “We’re not going to be able to provide the level of quality instruction we provide in in person learning. We’re trying to make the best out of an unfortunate situation.”
Parent Sean Turpin said he’s still “displeased with direction and slowness of getting (students) back in the school system.”
He said middle and high school students should return in stages, like elementary students, and not wait until all elementary students are back.
“It’s frustrating and irritating that those steps aren’t being taken,” he told the board.
School board vice president Don Wiitala said the district is listening to the health department, which is recommending bringing students back in stages by grade.
However, teacher Tami Johnsen thanked the district for “exercising caution.” She said while she also wants students back in class, staff and student safety needed to be first and foremost.
“Thank you for considering the safety of our students in the Longview School District,” she said through tears.
The board also heard a student demographics report. According to the report, the percentage of students in the district on the federal free and reduced price meal program increased in the 2020-2021 school year to 69.5% from 65.5%. The school with the highest percentage of students in the program is St. Helens Elementary with 98%.
Zorn said he thought the pandemic putting more people out of work is likely behind that increase.
In the 2020-2021 school year, 18% of district students are in the special education program, down slightly from last year’s 19.8%. About 6% of district students are homeless, up from about 3.5% last year.
Director of Assessment Bill Ofstun said over the past four years, the district has averaged 5.5% homeless students, and he though the dip in last year’s number was because the pandemic disrupted data collection.
Overall, 64% of Longview students are white, 23% are Latino, about 7% are two or more races, 2% are Asian, 1.6% are Native American and 1.2% are Black, according to the report.
In other business, the board:
• Passed its 2020-2021 board goals, which include continuing to conduct its business in a transparent and accountable manner and to adopt an equity policy that provides a framework for district actions.
• Elected Don Wiitala as board president and Jennifer Leach as vice president.
• Started the process of filling the vacant position left by Phil Jurmu, who resigned. The deadline to apply is 3 p.m. Oct. 22. Apply online or get a packet from the district office.
• Awarded a bid to retrofit the Cascade and Monticello HVAC controls to Delta Connects for about $164,000. The same company is currently repairing the HVAC controls at Mark Morris High School, according to agenda documents.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.