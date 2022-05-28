Longview re-opens parks grant program

Applications for an annual Longview grant program re-opened this month, with $8,400 still remaining for park improvement projects this year.

The city of Longview will accept applications for its 25th Annual Neighborhood Park Grant Program until June 14. Those interested can grab a form from the parks and recreation office at 2920 Douglas St., or online at www.mylongview.com/recreation.

Athletic organizations, businesses and neighborhood and service groups can apply for the department match funds or services and materials for a park beautification project. The grant program annually funds $25,000 for these ventures, and the city has $8,400 left in 2022. The initial funding round closed in February.

Ideas can range from purchasing playground and park equipment, buying land, constructing sports courts or athletic fields and developing hiking and biking paths.

Applications will be reviewed by the parks and recreation advisory board, and the City Council will choose the grantees. Questions can be answered by Jennifer Wills, parks and recreation director, at 360-442-5400.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

