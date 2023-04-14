The Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild plan to meet Monday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in the basement of the Educational building, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd, Longview.

Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting beginning a half hour later. Members who attended the February guild retreat will show their projects, including the seven fabric exchange and the optional project, according to organizers.

The quilt show scheduled for April 28 to 29 in Longview will be discussed and members can sign up for volunteer spots. For more information, contact RaeLynn Heintz at 503-799-8061.