The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 13 at the Longview Public Library in the youth services section.

The event will celebrate the new children’s mural beneath the main staircase. The mural commemorates the city of Longview’s centennial and encapsulates a youthful look and feel including images of bears, squirrels and more.

“Libraries come alive when public art is present,” said Library Director Jacob Cole in a news release. “The mural incorporates the love of reading in its design as it celebrates our community identity and culture, promoting youthful engagement and pride in a space of the library that we might otherwise fail to see or notice.”

The four-walled mural was designed and painted by professional artist Chalayn Nagunst who was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest. Nagunst creates custom art, landscapes and is inspired by the natural beauty of the area, according to the library.

For more information about this event, call 360-442-5300 or visit longviewlibrary.org.