Join the Longview Public Library for a team puzzle competition.

At 1 p.m. on July 22, teams of four adults can compete against other teams in assembling a 500-piece puzzle. According to a press release from the library, the team that finishes first or has the fewest remaining pieces after two hours will be crowned the winner of the 2023 Longview Public Library Puzzle Competition.

To register your team, call the library at 360-442-5300.

The library is also hosting a puzzle exchange. In the spirit of our Summer Reading theme, "All Together Now," library staff invite people to bring used puzzles (complete, with no missing pieces) to the library through July 22. At 3:30 p.m., staff will open the doors of the auditorium, and people can choose a puzzle to take home for free.

Learn more at longviewlibrary.org. All library events are free and open to the public.