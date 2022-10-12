Longview Public Library seeks local artist for new mural

The library's announcement Wednesday said the mural will be located in the youth services area on the lower floor of the library. The mural should show the history of Longview "from indigenous peoples through current day in a playful style appropriate for a library youth area."

How to send proposals Mail: 1600 Louisiana St., Longview, WA 98632 Email: jacob.cole@ci.longview.wa.us Due: 11:59 p.m., Dec. 15

The project is being paid for by the Longview Library Foundation, including a $1,500 artist fee and the cost of materials.

Local professional artists have until Dec. 15 to submit an application, including an initial concept drawing for the mural, to library director Jacob Cole. The artist will be chosen in the next few weeks and must make the mural in early 2023.