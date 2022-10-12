 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longview Public Library seeks local artist for new mural

Longview Public Library

The Longview Public Library is seeking a local artist to paint a mural for the city's upcoming 100th anniversary.

The library's announcement Wednesday said the mural will be located in the youth services area on the lower floor of the library. The mural should show the history of Longview "from indigenous peoples through current day in a playful style appropriate for a library youth area."

The project is being paid for by the Longview Library Foundation, including a $1,500 artist fee and the cost of materials.

Local professional artists have until Dec. 15 to submit an application, including an initial concept drawing for the mural, to library director Jacob Cole. The artist will be chosen in the next few weeks and must make the mural in early 2023.

Brennen Kauffman is the government and politics reporter for the Daily News, covering topics from city council debates to Congressional races. He can be reached for story ideas at 360-577-7828.

