 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longview Public Library seeks community input
0 comments

Longview Public Library seeks community input

{{featured_button_text}}

The Longview Public Library is looking to learn more about what patrons want from the library.

A survey has been developed to determine what materials, collections, hours, services and more are important to library patrons.

For details, visit the library's website at longviewlibrary.org. For the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/37M7T35.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP obtains video of deadly arrest of Black man

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News