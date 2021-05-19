Longview Public Library seeks community input

The Longview Public Library is looking to learn more about what patrons want from the library.
A survey has been developed to determine what materials, collections, hours, services and more are important to library patrons.
For details, visit the library's website at longviewlibrary.org. For the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/37M7T35.
