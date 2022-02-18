Longview Public Library rolls out first interactive StoryWalks this weekend

A new program called StoryWalks is encouraging Longview's parents of young children to get outside and read at the same time this weekend.

StoryWalks is a free, interactive reading experience. Pages from a children's book will be laminated and individually placed on a series of posts forming a path. Starting off from the Elks Building at Lake Sacagawea, families can read the entire book in order while walking through the park.

The program is organized by two graduate students from the University of Washington who are working for the Longview Public Library. The project is being done in partnership with the Longview Parks and Recreation Department.

The first StoryWalks book being displayed is "Fatima's Great Outdoors" by Ambreen Tariq. The book will be on display in the park February 20 through March 6, at which point a new book will be placed outside the Longview Public Library.

If the program is successful, the graduate students say they would like to see the library take on a permanent version.

