Longview Public Library expands curbside pickup

The Longview Public Library is adding 10 hours each week to its drive-thru service, allowing people more flexibility to pick books up curbside.

Starting Monday, Nov. 2, curbside pickup is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, according to a library press release.

This change will allow the library to have a faster turn-around on library requests, the press release said, and is "the first step the library is taking to expand the services we can offer" during COVID-19.

People can still return books and materials at the drive-up drop at any time, and returned items are quarantined for at least 24 hours, the press release said.

The library will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and from Nov. 26 through Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving.

For more information, visit longviewlibrary.org or call 360-442-5300 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.