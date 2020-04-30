Longview projects $4M revenue shortfall this year

Longview officials are projecting a $4 million shortfall in city revenue this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Manager Kurt Sacha during a workshop Thursday night also announced that Longview will receive $1.14 million in federal money to help address impacts of the coronavirus. However, the help comes with “strings attached,” he said. The city still is looking at possible ways to use that money.
The 2020 budget projections are based on financial impacts the city experienced during the 2008 Great Recession, Sacha told the council. He also participated in several webinars, including one hosted by the state economist, to help form his estimate.
Sacha is projecting about $34.7 million in city revenue for 2020. This is a 10% decrease from the $38.6 million budgeted for 2020.
The city was expected to spend about $39.7 million this year, or about $1 million more than its revenue. So the loss of revenue to the virus actually leaves a $5 million gap between projected 2020 revenue and expenditures. That’s the equivalent of the city’s entire cultural and recreation fund, or more than a third of the police department budget.
The bulk of the shortfall — $3 million — is related to estimated decreases in tax revenue, Sacha said. Sales tax revenue, in particular, is expected to take a large hit, with an estimated 21% decrease.
In addition, Sacha projects a $264,000 decrease, or about 20%, in licensing and permitting revenue to the city. However, Community Development Director John Brickey has estimated the reduction could be as high as 40%, Sacha said.
Sacha said he already has imposed a hiring freeze on all positions except for public safety. As the city moves forward, staff will recommend “low-hanging fruit” on ways to cut costs, Sacha said, but there also are some difficult decisions ahead.
He’s holding out hope that Congress may pass another stimulus package that could include funding for local governments.
“But by the same token, we can’t sit on this for two months and do nothing,” he told the council. “We need to be aware of the situation and begin addressing it where we can.”
After hearing the numbers, the council seemed a little dazed.
“It’s a lot of information to take in, especially for somebody who is new on the council, so I need to absorb,” Councilwoman Christine Schott said.
Earlier in the meeting, Sacha presented a “budget alert model” that laid out four financial “stages” ranked from comfortable to dire. If the council does nothing, Longview would likely end the year in Stage 3, he said, which is “challenging” but not the “major crisis” of Stage 4.
“But we have an opportunity to right the ship so we could end this year still OK?” Councilwoman Hillary Strobel asked.
“Absolutely,” Sacha responded.
“I know we’ll come together and get to the other side,” Mayor MaryAlice Wallis said at the end of the meeting. “There will be some leaner times and it’s time now to make some really tough decisions, but they won’t be made without a lot of thought. … We can prevail through this.”
