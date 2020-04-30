Longview projects $4M revenue shortfall this year

In addition, Sacha projects a $264,000 decrease, or about 20%, in licensing and permitting revenue to the city. However, Community Development Director John Brickey has estimated the reduction could be as high as 40%, Sacha said.

Sacha said he already has imposed a hiring freeze on all positions except for public safety. As the city moves forward, staff will recommend “low-hanging fruit” on ways to cut costs, Sacha said, but there also are some difficult decisions ahead.

He’s holding out hope that Congress may pass another stimulus package that could include funding for local governments.

“But by the same token, we can’t sit on this for two months and do nothing,” he told the council. “We need to be aware of the situation and begin addressing it where we can.”

After hearing the numbers, the council seemed a little dazed.

“It’s a lot of information to take in, especially for somebody who is new on the council, so I need to absorb,” Councilwoman Christine Schott said.