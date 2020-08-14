Longview projects $30 million need for fire station projects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Longview will consider asking taxpayers to approve nearly $30 million in bonds to finance construction of a new fire station and renovate its two others.

More immediately, the city plans to replace the two public restrooms at Lake Sacajawea, which are a $650,000 feature in the city's 2021 capital spending plan.

During its meeting Thursday night, City Manager Kurt Sacha urged the council to start discussing bonds to build a new fire station next to Lowe's, estimated the cost $13.9 million. He said the city estimates renovations needed at the Mint Valley and Commerce Avenue main stations will cost $9.7 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

The council did not discuss the projects or how to finance them, but it did hire the Collins Architectural Group as consultant for the Mint Valley station expansion and the new 2,500-square-foot Longview police satellite office at Archie Anderson Park, for a combined cost of $82,000.

It also authorized the fire department to buy a new ambulance after Fire Chief Jim Kambeitz said the agency's current vehicle is primed for “major breakdown.” It was a surplus purchase from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and mechanics have said the engine could fail at any point. A new vehicle is expected to cost about $350,000.