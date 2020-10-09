Longview prioritizing getting special education students back in class

When Longview schools start a K-2 hybrid instructional model, about 400 students with severe disabilities, as well as about 100 students at early learning centers, will return to school five days a week in a “unique” approach, school officials said.
“Not everybody is bringing kids back full time. In fact, they’re really slowing the roll on that, especially for kids with disabilities,” Longview’s Executive Director of Special Education Elizabeth West said. “Our view is that we really want kids back, especially kids that have more severe disabilities and that really have a hard time in the online environment.”
Longview has about 1,100 students with individualized education plans. The 400 students that will come back have severe disabilities and are in more specialized K-12 district programs. The other 700 students have less severe disabilities and will follow a general education schedule, coming back to a hybrid model with the rest of their grade, West said.
When that move happens depends on local health conditions. At a Sept. 28 meeting, the school board voted to start bringing students back on Oct. 19.
However, Cowlitz County has been in a “high” COVID-19 transmission risk level for two weeks and needs to drop back down to a moderate level before hybrid models can proceed, according to the health department. A high level is 75 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in a 14-day period.
“We’re just waiting and holding our breath as to when that start date will be, and that depends on our numbers in the county and lots of other input,” West said. “But we’re ready to go.”
In the spring, many families with special education students had trouble with remote learning, losing hard-earned social skills and struggling to focus on or navigate online platforms.
West said the special education department’s concern about those students helped shape the decision to bring the highest need special education students back to the classroom five days per week as soon as the district begins a hybrid model.
“We know there are still kids that are struggling in the online environment, and those are the ones we really do need to get back in,” West said.
When the pandemic forced school closures in the spring the district provided Zoom therapy and other online accommodations. “We really had to, in a week’s time, pivot from this face-to-face instruction that was pretty specialized” to an online environment, West said. “There was a lot. At that point I think people were pretty overwhelmed.”
She said while they continued to problem solve over the spring, her team used the summer to regroup, train and come up with the current plan.
“We got some things right, we got some things wrong, but we learned from it ... and then we dug in,” West said.
For the remote portion of this year’s curriculum, West said teachers are using “bitmoji classrooms” that have a cartoon representation of the teacher and a cartoon classroom full of online resources that align with students’ IEPs.
For example, there are videos that help students practice fine motor skills, step-by-step yoga instruction and videos of the teachers explaining what the activities are.
The team started to roll out limited in-person instruction for students with severe disabilities around the start of the school year, following health department guidelines of groups of five or less people.
“People were so excited. There was no hesitation,” West said. “All of our special ed teachers really embraced it. They built out their classrooms in really great ways for those safety and health measures.”
As for the kids, “it’s like Disneyland for them. They walked in the door, and they were so giddy,” West added.
While students with sensory, medical or behavioral needs can be exempt from wearing a mask, that means staff will take extra precautions, West said. The district bought several different kinds of face coverings, from masks to clear shields, as well as gloves, gowns and “lots of sanitation,” she said.
Students with disabilities will have bags of their own materials to prevent sharing, and West said the district plans to use books and videos to help teach students new pandemic-safe behaviors, like wearing masks and staying physically distant.
Teachers will also send parents photos of them wearing their protective gear before the students come back to the classroom, so kids aren’t scared when they walk in, West said.
“We’re going to continue to problem solve each case and each scenario as school fully opens,” she said. “We’ll be having conversations about how to help kids understand how things will be different.”
So far, West said parents and students she’s heard from are “really thrilled” that the district chose to prioritize students with disabilities.
“We’ve been honoring their IEP all along, but we’ll be able to get that face-to-face interaction and do some good skill work,” West said.
West said special ed staff are “working incredibly hard” and putting in “tremendous amounts of long hours” to get their students back in the classroom safely.
“The teachers are so excited,” she said. “They’re just really excited to see the kids, and that’s provided them with some of that joy of ‘I’m in the business of teaching, this is what I want to do.’ ”
