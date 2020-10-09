Longview prioritizing getting special education students back in class

“We got some things right, we got some things wrong, but we learned from it ... and then we dug in,” West said.

For the remote portion of this year’s curriculum, West said teachers are using “bitmoji classrooms” that have a cartoon representation of the teacher and a cartoon classroom full of online resources that align with students’ IEPs.

For example, there are videos that help students practice fine motor skills, step-by-step yoga instruction and videos of the teachers explaining what the activities are.

The team started to roll out limited in-person instruction for students with severe disabilities around the start of the school year, following health department guidelines of groups of five or less people.

“People were so excited. There was no hesitation,” West said. “All of our special ed teachers really embraced it. They built out their classrooms in really great ways for those safety and health measures.”

As for the kids, “it’s like Disneyland for them. They walked in the door, and they were so giddy,” West added.