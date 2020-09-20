Longview Presbyterian donates land for affordable housing project

In an effort to address the area’s critical affordable housing shortage, a Longview church donated a vacant lot to Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington to build a 48-unit apartment complex.
Longview Presbyterian Church officially donated the 2-acre lot adjacent to its property on Pennsylvania Street to the housing authority in August after about two years discussing the project, said Rev. Dexter Kearny, co-pastor. The goal of the project is to help alleviate homelessness, he said.
About 52% of Cowlitz County renters are rent burdened, or spending more than 30% of their income on rent, said Jennifer Westerman, Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington CEO. Income is not keeping up with cost of housing, and the availability of any housing, let alone affordability, is limited, she said.
“All that paints a picture of need,” Westerman said. “We really need to focus on increasing the supply of affordable housing in this region.”
The proposal is for a complex of multiple two-story buildings with 48 units total, including one, two and three bedroom apartments, Kearny said. As proposed, the building would circle a green space and include an office and indoor communal space, he said.
Longview Presbyterian purchased the land along with the lot its building is on in the 1970s, intending to use it for expansion, Kearny said. However, the congregation remained steady and the lot sat vacant.
Kearny said after he and his wife and fellow co-pastor, Liz Kearny, moved to Longview in 2016, they and the church’s governing board discussed what to do with the lot. One of the church’s priorities for years has been helping those in poverty and homelessness, Kearny said. The more the church became involved, the more the lack of affordable housing in the community became clear, he said.
When considering what to do with the lot, the church decided to use the land for affordable housing because providing stable housing is an first step in helping someone address other problems, whether those are financial, mental health or physical, Kearny said.
“Taking away that concern allows the person to start to thrive, so we felt called to it,” he said. “We felt it was one way our church could engage, especially with our empty lot and the resources close by. ... We felt there was a lot to be gained by using that lot for this purpose.”
A church committee explored several options for the lot, including building tiny homes or duplexes, or selling the land and buying a different apartment complex, Kearny said. But the committee realized the church didn’t want to be the property manager, so it decided to find a partner for the project, he said.
The committee talked to several organizations and eventually formed a strong connection with Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington, Kearny said. After discussing the project for a couple years, the church officially donated the land to the organization in August, he said.
The regional administrative body, or presbytery, had to approve the donation because the Longview church technically holds the land in trust for the denomination, Kearny said.
“When the final vote happened to donate the land ... I ended up weeping tears of joy because it was such a labor of love to reach this point,” Kearny said. “There’s still a lot of work to do, but to me, it hit a big culmination at that moment.”
Westerman, Housing Opportunities CEO, said the church has been “phenomenal” to work with and the organization is glad to help in the development process. The project is the largest the housing authority has attempted recently, and it’s trying to get as many units included as possible, she said.
Along with providing much needed housing, the project would be an asset to the neighborhood, Westerman said.
“A lot of people get concerned when we build affordable housing that it is going to decrease their housing values,” she said. “That doesn’t tend to be the case, especially with a housing authority project. It has a tendency to be nicest housing in the neighborhood. ... We develop them to blend in the neighborhood.”
Westerman said Housing Opportunities is making progress on the project, which is a high priority for the agency.
The Enterprise Community Partners Inc. paid for the site feasibility study, valued at about $50,000, she said. The study includes a wetland report and geotechnical surveys.
The Longview City Council in June allocated $150,000 in HOME Program funds to Housing Opportunities for the project. Westerman said the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington granted the organization $160,000 for project predevelopment, including designs.
“We’re grateful for all the people working together to make this happen,” she said. “Affordable housing comes to be by the efforts of the community, looking forward to moving this along.”
Housing Opportunities will soon select an architect and complete a needs assessment to determine who the target population will be, Westerman said. The housing authority will invite public comment on the project down the road when it has designs, she said.
Westerman said she intends to apply to the Federal Home Loan Bank in May and the state Housing Trust Fund in September 2021. If the project is funded by those sources, construction could begin in early 2022, she said.
Kearny said Housing Opportunities will take the lead throughout the funding and construction process, and the church will come back to provide support for tenants once the project is built. Depending on what the tenants need, that could be tutoring, meal shares, a clothing bank or other services, he said.
“We’re really excited to continue to care for the people who most need help in our community ... and partner with an awesome organization,” he said. “I hope this could become a model for other churches and maybe help pave the way for that.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.