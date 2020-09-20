Longview Presbyterian donates land for affordable housing project

Kearny said after he and his wife and fellow co-pastor, Liz Kearny, moved to Longview in 2016, they and the church’s governing board discussed what to do with the lot. One of the church’s priorities for years has been helping those in poverty and homelessness, Kearny said. The more the church became involved, the more the lack of affordable housing in the community became clear, he said.

When considering what to do with the lot, the church decided to use the land for affordable housing because providing stable housing is an first step in helping someone address other problems, whether those are financial, mental health or physical, Kearny said.

“Taking away that concern allows the person to start to thrive, so we felt called to it,” he said. “We felt it was one way our church could engage, especially with our empty lot and the resources close by. ... We felt there was a lot to be gained by using that lot for this purpose.”

A church committee explored several options for the lot, including building tiny homes or duplexes, or selling the land and buying a different apartment complex, Kearny said. But the committee realized the church didn’t want to be the property manager, so it decided to find a partner for the project, he said.