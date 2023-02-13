The Caring Pregnancy Center of Cowlitz County is now doing business as Premier Choice for Women and has a new executive director.

Cheryl Wilson is leaving after 18 years as executive director, according to the nonprofit's newsletter.

"My heart is so exceedingly blessed to have been given the honor to serve our Lord Jesus through this ministry," Wilson writes.

Longview resident Traci Wood, a former volunteer and member of the nonprofit's board of directors, will replace Wilson.

The center is located in the 1000 block of Fir Street in Longview.

The Christian nonprofit offers “spiritual, emotional and practical support” to expectant parents and those with children up to 2 years old, and does not perform or refer for abortions, according to its website. The center provides free pregnancy testing, parenting and relationship classes, Bible studies, connections to community resources and opportunities to earn supplies.