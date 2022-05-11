Longview port officials OK $357,000 in rail maintenance materials Wednesday

Port of Longview commissioners took steps to upgrade rail lines when they approved nearly $358,000 in rail maintenance during the board meeting Wednesday.

The plan outlines $357,994 for the port to spend on restocking basic maintenance items, said William Burton, director of facilities and engineering.

"We have little things that come up where we'll have a handful of ties or we have pieces of rail that need to be replaced," Burton told the board. "Heaven forbid that we have a derailment, where we need to replace a turnout or whatnot, instead of us having that rail shut down for a long period of time, we can go into our stock, grab it, replace what we need and get that rail moving as quickly as possible."

Around $74,000 of this plan will go toward buying about 2,400 80-foot-long pieces of heavy rail tracks, according to port documents. Other purchases include blade concrete ties, switch points, tie plates and rail spikes.

Commissioners also approved plans to replace wooden ties with concrete ties under the asphalt near berths four and seven, costing $118,000 at berth four and $197,000 at berth seven.

"We are rail-dependent, and it's so important to keep that upgraded to handle bigger cars, longer cars, whatever the railroad throws at us," Commissioner Doug Averett said before approving the purchase.

Climate action

Commissioners also approved a contract with Ramboll U.S. Consulting, Inc. for no more than $150,000, taking steps to have a climate action strategy at the port by 2023.

"They had a good broad base understanding of our local economy," said Lisa Hendriksen, director of planning and environmental services, explaining why they chose Ramboll out of six potential contractors. "They had kind of the economic side, the environmental side, benefits to our business side."

Hendriksen told the board they would soon know the exact cost of the contract but have a $150,000 maximum budget.

Ramboll would aid the port in developing a "scientific-based, implementable, financially feasible and scalable strategy," according to commission documents.

"We rarely do create new policies here, so it's like adding a chapter of our book of the port," Commissioner Jeff Wilson said.

The planning process for this climate action strategy is estimated to take up to a year with plans for the board to adopt it in 2023.

