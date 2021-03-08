Longview port commissioners write letter to feds supporting IWOW project funding

The Port of Longview on Wednesday will discuss signing a letter in support of the City of Longview’s request for federal grant money, even though the port and city are asking for the same federal grant funding for two different projects.

The City of Longview asked to port to sign a letter in support of federal grant funding for the Industrial Way/Oregon Way project.

While the port is competing for the same grant to fund its Industrial Rail Corridor expansion, port agenda documents state that “both projects are extremely important to Longview and Cowlitz County,” and the city already signed a support letter for the port’s project.

The intersection gets congested at peak times, especially when there are trains passing through the three at-grade crossings. The port’s letter said that right now, about four trains cross per day, stopping all traffic for 5-7 minutes and causing backups for 15-20 minutes. Officials predict that by 2040, 24-30 trains will pass through each day.

Without the IWOW project, which would remove the at-grade crossings by elevating the roadway, the area will not be able to handle future growth, the letter said.