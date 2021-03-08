Longview port commissioners write letter to feds supporting IWOW project funding

The Port of Longview on Wednesday will discuss signing a letter in support of the City of Longview’s request for federal grant money, even though the port and city are asking for the same federal grant funding for two different projects.
The City of Longview asked to port to sign a letter in support of federal grant funding for the Industrial Way/Oregon Way project.
While the port is competing for the same grant to fund its Industrial Rail Corridor expansion, port agenda documents state that “both projects are extremely important to Longview and Cowlitz County,” and the city already signed a support letter for the port’s project.
The intersection gets congested at peak times, especially when there are trains passing through the three at-grade crossings. The port’s letter said that right now, about four trains cross per day, stopping all traffic for 5-7 minutes and causing backups for 15-20 minutes. Officials predict that by 2040, 24-30 trains will pass through each day.
Without the IWOW project, which would remove the at-grade crossings by elevating the roadway, the area will not be able to handle future growth, the letter said.
“The IWOW project is critical to the community’s economy,” the port’s draft letter reads. “The project is located in the heart of the community’s industrial waterfront area ... and provides direct access to Washington’s third largest port.”
The letter, addressed to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, asks the federal government to get a $13.4 million Department of Transportation grant for the IWOW project.
The port supported state funding for the IWOW project in 2015. The original $85 million was intended to fully fund the construction, but rising construction costs outstripped the state funding, according to the letter. The latest draft of the design would cost $98 million, and construction is slated to begin in 2023.
The commissioners will also consider setting aside $37.5 million to be used as potential grant matches for the Industrial Rail Corridor expansion.
The port is applying for $16 million from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant, which is the same funding pool the IWOW project would draw from.
The Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners recently sent a letter in support of the port’s rail expansion project, saying the project will “dramatically improve the port’s last mile rail connection” and is “critical to economic growth and pandemic-related recovery efforts for Cowlitz County, Washington, a historically disadvantaged rural community the port services.”
The project, which will widen and add to the rails tracks in the port to increase business capacity, still has about $53.5 million unfunded of the $61.2 million for phase 1. The total project is estimated to cost $75.8 million.
Phase one construction will start in 2024 and end in 2027, according to agenda documents. It will add a six-track rail bed, two new rail tracks and will extend the existing tracks for an extra 8,500 feet.
In addition, the port plans to apply to the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant, the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant and the Port Infrastructure Development Program grant, according to agenda documents.
At the Wednesday meeting, the commissioners will also hear an update on the east-west connection road project. The road will connect International Way and North Tie Road, creating a more direct route between Skyline Steel and Nap/Cascadia Steel.
To complete the east-west road connection, the port needs to purchase 1.83 acres from R&R Trading for about $407,000. According to agenda documents, the port will also pay an estimated $9,000 in closing costs and also agreed to install two access points from the new road into the rest of R&R Trading’s property for about $45,000, for a total cost of about $461,000.
