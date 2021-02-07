Longview port commissioners to hear reports on Willow Grove Park, water main project

The Port of Longview Board of Commissioners hear a report on Willow Grove Park and on a water main replacement Wednesday.

To join the 10 a.m. Zoom meeting on Feb. 10, go to www.zoom.com or call 1-253-215-8782 and use meeting number 829 0664 8450 and password 478393178.

The backup water main at Berth 5 and 6 needs to be replaced as part of a 2017 plan to upgrade aging water systems and ensure there's enough water flow to handle a fire at critical port facilities, according to port documents.

This project will replace about 1,500 feet of 10-inch plastic pipe with 12-inch iron pipes. and its estimated to cost about $213,000. The amount was already budgeted for in the 2021 capital budget.

