Longview Police's new records division takes over Thursday

Thursday marked the official start of the Longview Police Department's new law enforcement records division taking over daily operations from the county.

Since 1991, the City of Longview contracted with Cowlitz County for the service, which includes entering police report data into criminal justice databases; entering, confirming and removing warrants, protection orders, missing people and runaways; processing public disclosure requests for police reports; and assisting with other tasks such as SWAT callouts.

“We appreciate all of the hard work that Cowlitz County Law Enforcement Records staff have done over the last 30 years to support our department," Longview’s Police Chief Robert Huhta said. "Your support is instrumental in our ability to do our jobs."

In a December 2020 Longview City Council meeting, the council approved an interlocal agreement with Cowlitz County for after-hours police records services because staff found contracting with Cowlitz County for after-hours services only would be more economical than hiring enough staff to run a 24/7 operation at the city level.

The Longview police department severed its current contract for 24/7 law enforcement records services with Cowlitz County in March 2020 to start up its own records division.

Now, anyone wishing to request a copy of a Longview Police Department police report should make a request via the police department’s website at mylongview.com/334/Obtain-a-Police-Report.

