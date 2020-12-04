Longview police warn of warrant scam

The Longview Police Department is warning residents not to pay if someone calls and says the need to pay a fine for failing to appear in court with a prepaid Visa gift card.
“This scam comes up several times a year in different forms, so we need to remind the public that police agencies do not call people to pay for warrants or fines — especially with a prepaid credit card, iTunes card, money order, Western Union transfer or other methods,” said Cindy Lopez Werth, Longview PD community service officer, in a press release.
A West Longview woman on Thursday, Dec. 3, reported that a man claiming to be Sgt. Jeff Beestom with Albany County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming called her and told her there were warrants for her arrest because she failed to appear in court. The woman said then, a man claiming to be Sgt. Joe Reiss with Kelso Police Department called and told her the Albany County Sheriff’s Office had transferred the warrants to KPD.
As the woman’s phone’s caller ID showed the calls came from ACSO and KPD, she purchased a $500 prepaid Visa and provided the card information to the second caller as requested to cover a surety bond fee. However, it was a scam.
The law enforcement agencies’ numbers had been spoofed, which is when scammers use a phone app to concealing their number one and having Caller ID show up as a legitimate business, department or individual.
“Scammers often use such apps to trick people into believing an actual officer or people they know are calling them,” the press release said.
In addition, a Sgt. Joe Reiss had worked for the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office in the past, but had retired. The press release said that “using a known officer’s name is another ploy scammers use” to trick people.
Police also said to watch out for the same kind of scam coming from someone claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service.
“Local law enforcement officers remind community members they should not provide personal or bank information or Social Security numbers over the phone,” the press release said. “They should not agree to pay fines using prepaid cards or other non-traditional methods.”
