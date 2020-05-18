Longview police standoff Sunday ends without violence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A reported domestic violence incident in Longview that escalated into a standoff ended peacefully with the suspect's arrest Sunday, according to the Longview Police Department.

Longview PD officers were called to to the 300 block of Cedar Lane, where 30-year-old Shawn Burnham refused officer commands, barricaded himself in a room and told officers he was armed and would not come out, the department said in a Facebook post.

Officers from other agencies along with the Lower Columbia SWAT team responded, and Burnham eventually surrendered. He was arrested and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault (Domestic Violence), resisting arrest and obstructing law enforcement.

