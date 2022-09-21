 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longview police open investigation after body pulled from Lake Sacajawea Wednesday

Police lights
Franz P. Sauerteig from Pixabay, Contributed

Longview police say an adult man whose body was pulled from Lake Sacajawea Wednesday afternoon did not die from an accidental drowning.

Officials received a report of a body in the water near the Japanese Garden on the north end of the park around 1 p.m., said Longview Capt. Branden McNew.

The Cowlitz County coroner took the body to be autopsied, but McNew said detectives can already tell "this is not an accidental drowning." He said "suspicious circumstances" are leading detectives to open an investigation into whether the man died from suicide or homicide.

The man's identity has not been released. 

McNew said a couple sitting on a bench near the water in the Japanese Garden reported seeing the body. He said detectives estimated the body had been in the water for at least a day.

Brennen Kauffman is the government and politics reporter for the Daily News, covering topics from city council debates to Congressional races. He can be reached for story ideas at 360-577-7828.

