Longview police office will return to Highlands neighborhood

The Longview Police Department will again have an office in the Highlands neighborhood.

The branch office will replace a closed police department office in the low-income neighborhood.

The Longview City council unanimously awarded $250,000 Thursday for the building, which will be located in Archie Anderson Park.

Police office

The previous Highlands office closed in 2019 when the department's lease ended as new property owners took over the building.

The office was located at 216 30th Ave. behind the St. Helens grocery store, and served the city’s poorest neighborhood for nearly 24 years, according to a previous TDN report.

Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said the lowest bid to construct the new building came in $300,000 over the estimated costs as construction expenses continue to rise.

Interim Planning Manager Adam Trimble said the council previously funded $150,260 for the police Highlands office. The Washington State Legislature also awarded the police department $250,000 for the project in 2020.