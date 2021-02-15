 Skip to main content
Longview police investigating after woman's body found behind the YMCA
Longview police investigating after woman's body found behind the YMCA

Longview police are investigating "suspicious" circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found about 2 p.m. Sunday behind the YMCA in downtown Longview. 

The circumstances of her death appeared suspicious and are under investigation, according to a police press release.

Anyone who believes they have information related to the investigation should contact Detective Corporal Danielle Jenkins at 360-442-5800 or danielle.jenkins@ci.longview.wa.us

The police Monday were not releasing further information about the investigation or the identity of the deceased woman, according to the press release. 

