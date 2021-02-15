Longview police investigating after woman's body found behind the YMCA

Longview police are investigating "suspicious" circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found about 2 p.m. Sunday behind the YMCA in downtown Longview.

The circumstances of her death appeared suspicious and are under investigation, according to a police press release.

Anyone who believes they have information related to the investigation should contact Detective Corporal Danielle Jenkins at 360-442-5800 or danielle.jenkins@ci.longview.wa.us.

The police Monday were not releasing further information about the investigation or the identity of the deceased woman, according to the press release.

