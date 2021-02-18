Longview police identify woman whose body was found behind YMCA, call it a homicide

Longview police are investigating the death of Lisa Jo Patterson, 57, as a homicide. Her body was found Sunday behind the YMCA of Southwest Washington in Longview.

Police released the woman’s identity in a press release on Thursday. In a statement, they said Patterson was a transient from Illinois living in Longview.

Police are not releasing her official cause of death, but said “there is sufficient evidence for investigators to believe that this is a homicide.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Patrol officers discovered Patterson’s body at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, according to the press release.

YMCA Chief Executive Officer Janine Manny said the body was located on the 14th Avenue side of the facility when the building was closed.

On Wednesday, police said an autopsy was performed to determine the cause of death.

Anyone who believes they have information related to the investigation should contact Detective Corporal Danielle Jenkins at 360-442-5800 or danielle.jenkins@ci.longview.wa.us, or call the police tip line at 360-442-5929.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.