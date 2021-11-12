Longview police holding unclaimed item auction Dec. 5 in Oakville, Washington

The Longview Police Department will hold an auction of unclaimed property in December. People who need to claim items have two more weeks to do so.

From gift cards and knives to solar chargers and tools, the items are things that have been found or seized by police and not clamed by the owners.

The full list of items is available in-person at the department's main station, located at 1351 Hudson St., or online on the city’s website at mylongview.com/DocumentCenter/View/2154/Surplus-2021?bidId=.

People who believe listed items belong to them must file a claim in writing to the Longview Police Department no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 23. The auction take place at 10 a.m. Dec. 5 in Oakville, Washington.

CTM Auctions is running the sale, and in-person attendees are asked to "wear appropriate mask protection and practice social distancing," according to a police press release.

Items will be listed on the CTM Auctions Unlimited website on or around Nov. 29. The auction house is at 506 E. Pine Street, Oakville.

The police press release notes that all sales are final and the "Longview Police Department makes no guarantee or warranty, expressed or implied, of any nature as to the condition of the goods offered for auction."

