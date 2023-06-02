Longview police say they are increasing patrols at a Mount Solo Road rock pit to preserve public safety and the rights of private property owners.

The patrols are meant to ensure the Radakovich Rock Pit, located at 4710 Mount Solo Rd., remains clear of trespassers during the upcoming summer months, according to a city press release.

The property consists of unstable terrain, steep cliffs and has dangerous swimming conditions.

The site also creates a hazard to both pedestrians crossing Mount Solo Road and vehicles. Additionally, the rock pit is private property and off-limits to the public.

Vehicles parked in the area are subject to towing, and violators trespassing on the property will be issued a criminal citation and/or booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for trespassing, the department reports.