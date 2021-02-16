Longview police continue investigation into 'suspicious' death of woman found behind YMCA

Longview police are still investigating "suspicious" circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentified woman whose body was found about 2 p.m. Sunday behind the YMCA in downtown Longview.

Police said an autopsy will be performed Wednesday to determine the cause of death. The woman has not been positively identified, said police.

YMCA CEO Janine Manny said the body was located on the 14th Avenue side of the facility Sunday, Feb. 14 when the building was closed. She said no one at the YMCA found the body and staff are cooperating with police.

The circumstances of her death appeared suspicious and are under investigation, according to a police press release.

Anyone who believes they have information related to the investigation should contact Detective Corporal Danielle Jenkins at 360-442-5800 or danielle.jenkins@ci.longview.wa.us.

