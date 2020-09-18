Longview police close roads for flooding

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to flooding caused by heavy rains Friday evening, local police asked drivers to use caution and avoid several areas of the city.

Kelso Police Department advised citizens to delay travel in and around the city because of standing water in the roads.

Longview police urged drivers to avoid the following roads:

• Third Avenue north of Hudson Street and south of River Road (1300 block of Third Avenue.)

• Hudson Street between Third and Seventh Avenues

• 1400 block of Cypress Street

• 12th Avenue and Delaware Street

• 700 block of Ocean Beach Highway.

• 600 block of Commerce Avenue, south of Tennant Way

• Fishers Lane near Catlin Street

• Baltimore and California Way

• 19th and 20th Avenue and Nichols Boulevard for a downed tree branch.

The storm also caused some flooding in at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center around 4:30 p.m., triggering the fire alarms, said Randy Querin, spokesman. The hospital's maintenance crew responded to clean up the water, he said.

