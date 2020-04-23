Longview Police Chief Duscha to retire

Longview Police Chief Jim Duscha Thursday night announced that he will retire this summer after 42 years with the department.
In a letter that Manager Kurt Sacha planned to read during Thursday’s council meeting, Duscha said his last day will be Aug. 13.
“This career path was the only thing I wanted since a young age, and being the Chief of Police for the past nine years is the highlight of my service,” he wrote.
Duscha joined the department in 1980. He was promoted to captain in 2007 and then to chief in 2011, replacing Alex Perez as the city’s top cop.
He graduated from R.A. Long High School, Lower Columbia College and Western Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in criminology.
Duscha led the department through major renovations of the police station, controversies surrounding the short-lived traffic camera system, efforts to hire five more officers and recent struggles regarding the city’s homelessness problem.
“I have been blessed working with the finest men and women in law enforcement and I know they will continue to carry on the honor, professionalism, tradition and pride of this department,” he said in this letter. “The support this department and I have received from citizens, the city manager, department heads, and council has truly been amazing. It will be something I will never forget.”
Duscha’s 2011 appointment as chief broke a pattern for the city, which had hired outsiders as its two previous chiefs. The first was Bob Burgreen, a former San Diego’s police chief who served as Longview chief from 1996 to 2004. The second was Alex Perez, who was hired out of a police agency in the Los Angeles area and served seven years.
Longview conducted a nationwide search to replace Perez before hiring Duscha, and the police union at the time expressed preference for hiring from within. At the time, that had not happened in 15 years.
