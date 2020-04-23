Longview Police Chief Duscha to retire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Longview Police Chief Jim Duscha Thursday night announced that he will retire this summer after 42 years with the department.

In a letter that Manager Kurt Sacha planned to read during Thursday’s council meeting, Duscha said his last day will be Aug. 13.

“This career path was the only thing I wanted since a young age, and being the Chief of Police for the past nine years is the highlight of my service,” he wrote.

Duscha joined the department in 1980. He was promoted to captain in 2007 and then to chief in 2011, replacing Alex Perez as the city’s top cop.

He graduated from R.A. Long High School, Lower Columbia College and Western Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in criminology.

Duscha led the department through major renovations of the police station, controversies surrounding the short-lived traffic camera system, efforts to hire five more officers and recent struggles regarding the city’s homelessness problem.