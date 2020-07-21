Longview police arrest man suspected of assault at the homeless camp

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Longview police on Monday arrested a man suspected of hitting another man in the head at the homeless camp near Alabama Street.

A third-party caller reported the assault around 12:35 a.m. The victim was "seriously bleeding" from his head but alert and "responding appropriately," according to a police dispatch log.

The suspect, 26-year-old Timothy Taylor, struck the man with a Mag Light, according to the log. Taylor fled on a bike, but police arrested him a half an hour later on suspicion of second-degree assault, according to police records. Taylor is jailed in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Further details were unavailable Tuesday.

