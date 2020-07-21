You are the owner of this article.
Longview police arrest man suspected of assault at the homeless camp
Longview police on Monday arrested a man suspected of hitting another man in the head at the homeless camp near Alabama Street. 

A third-party caller reported the assault around 12:35 a.m. The victim was "seriously bleeding" from his head but alert and "responding appropriately," according to a police dispatch log. 

The suspect, 26-year-old Timothy Taylor,  struck the man with a Mag Light, according to the log. Taylor fled on a bike, but police arrested him a half an hour later on suspicion of second-degree assault, according to police records. Taylor is jailed in lieu of $5,000 bail. 

Further details were unavailable Tuesday.  

