Longview police arrest man suspected of assault at the homeless camp

Longview police on Monday arrested a man suspected of hitting another man in the head at the homeless camp near Alabama Street.
A third-party caller reported the assault around 12:35 a.m. The victim was "seriously bleeding" from his head but alert and "responding appropriately," according to a police dispatch log.
The suspect, 26-year-old Timothy Taylor, struck the man with a Mag Light, according to the log. Taylor fled on a bike, but police arrested him a half an hour later on suspicion of second-degree assault, according to police records. Taylor is jailed in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Further details were unavailable Tuesday.
