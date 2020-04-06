Longview police arrest man accused of attacking WinCo security

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Longview police Sunday arrested a Monroe, Wash., man suspected of attacking WinCo security officers last week.

The suspect, 34-year-old Russell Benjamin Downs, was with a woman on March 30 while she was allegedly shoplifting from the store, Longview Police Sgt. Marc Langlois said Monday.

Store security stopped Shannon Joy Olin-Buchholz, 51, as she was suspected of exiting with unpaid merchandise the evening of March 30. She assaulted security officers while trying to escape, and Downs also tried to assault security officers, Langlois said.

Downs fled to his vehicle, and while exiting the parking lot drove toward security officers who were trying to detain Olin-Buchholz. WinCo security officers were uninjured and identified Downs as the driver.

Olin-Buchholz was arrested that day on suspicion of second-degree robbery and a felony drug offense. According to a probable cause statement, she admitted to stealing about $15 worth of merchandise. She said she didn’t realize the security officers were WinCo employees and thought they were assaulting her.

An off-duty Longview Police officer spotted Downs on Sunday, and on-patrol officers arrested him. He was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree robbery and possession of methamphetamine.

