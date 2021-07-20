Longview playground to be named after late special ed teacher

The playground in Archie Anderson Park could soon be named after a recently deceased teacher and member of the Highlands Park community.

The Longview Parks and Recreation board approved a proposal Monday to name the ADA-compliant playground in Archie Anderson Park after Felicia Conley. The name proposal will be presented to the Longview City Council in the near future for final approval.

Born and raised in Longview, Conley was a special education teacher at Mint Valley Elementary School and the president of the Highlands Neighborhood Association. Conley was 58 years old when she died in April of 2020.

Rayleen Aguirre, vice chair of the Parks and Recreation advisory board, knew Conley through her involvement with the parks near Highlands and suggested the creation of the Felicia Conley Memorial playground. Aguirre said that Conley has used Archie Anderson Park to host Easter Egg hunts for children with special needs and National Night Out events with the Longview Police Department through the neighborhood association.

“Here is where she helped those that may sometimes get overlooked be a part of our community and this was her passion to make us all one community,” Aguirre wrote in favor of the naming.