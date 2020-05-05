Longview plans to celebrate class of 2020 all year

The videos will be shared on social media, and part of the interviews will also be included in the district’s end-of-the year publication that’s mailed to all Longview houses. This year, Parrish said, the publication will be a tribute to the class of 2020.

Melaina Hayes, another Mark Morris senior, said the spotlight video gave her some closure and was also a lot of fun.

“You just have to roll with the punches,” Melaina said. “It’s a global pandemic, so there’s not much you can do but make the best of it and have fun while you can.”

School counselors selected students to highlighted, Mark Morris principal Brooks Cooper said.

“We had good systems for recognizing seniors in place, but now some can’t happen,” Cooper said. “And the weight of this (time) for them is significant.”

Melaina said she is honored to be chosen. She talked about how much she enjoyed her time as varsity statistician for the boys’ basketball team, fond memories of lunchtime book club and reaching her goal of being a 4.0 student.

“It really goes to show what Mark Morris has done for me, and vice versa,” Melaina said.