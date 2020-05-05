Longview plans to celebrate class of 2020 all year

In normal times, Mark Morris senior Jaydn Hemberry would have been in class on a Tuesday afternoon.
Instead, she was in the empty hallway of Mark Morris High School preparing to film a senior spotlight video. She had just wrapped up her online calculus class, she said, and was going to go home to film her commencement speech next.
Jadyn is one of more than a dozen seniors that the Longview School District plans to spotlight in individual videos over the next several weeks from Mark Morris, R.A. Long and Discovery high schools, said district spokesman Rick Parrish. These recorded speeches and tributes are a new addition meant to help replace traditions lost to COVID this year.
“It’s not just a virtual graduation,” Parrish said. “We’re going to celebrate the class of 2020 for the rest of the school year.”
Sitting in front of the camera, Jaydn, a straight-A varsity cheerleader and chairperson of the school’s Distributive Education Clubs of America group, spoke of her favorite memories and teachers, what she would miss most about high school and thanked her family for their years of support.
“It’s a really cool thing to share my high school experience with my peers and also promote Mark Morris,” she said. “It allows for us to have a special moment, because a lot of those special moments were taken away.”
The videos will be shared on social media, and part of the interviews will also be included in the district’s end-of-the year publication that’s mailed to all Longview houses. This year, Parrish said, the publication will be a tribute to the class of 2020.
Melaina Hayes, another Mark Morris senior, said the spotlight video gave her some closure and was also a lot of fun.
“You just have to roll with the punches,” Melaina said. “It’s a global pandemic, so there’s not much you can do but make the best of it and have fun while you can.”
School counselors selected students to highlighted, Mark Morris principal Brooks Cooper said.
“We had good systems for recognizing seniors in place, but now some can’t happen,” Cooper said. “And the weight of this (time) for them is significant.”
Melaina said she is honored to be chosen. She talked about how much she enjoyed her time as varsity statistician for the boys’ basketball team, fond memories of lunchtime book club and reaching her goal of being a 4.0 student.
“It really goes to show what Mark Morris has done for me, and vice versa,” Melaina said.
Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis also recorded a message to the class of 2020. A Mark Morris graduate herself, she said she “felt a prick in my heart” realized how much seniors would be missing out.
“For these graduates, this is their entire world,” Wallis said. “Everything is usually focused on the graduates right now, and in March that reaches a climax in some ways. Who’s going to be prom queen? Who will get the scholarship? ... That all got wiped out.”
She said she felt as the mayor, she needed to do something for the students. She came up with several ideas, and reached out to the school district about potentially joining Superintendent Dan Zorn on the field for a Friday night lights broadcast.
“I felt compelled to do something,” Wallis said. “I thought maybe Friday night lights ... to stand on the field with Dan Zorn and say I love you guys, too. My heart is with you.”
Ultimately, she decided to join in the social media video campaign, telling the soon-to-be graduates that a high school degree is key to a bright future and that they were the future leaders of the community.
“It’s a small thing, just letting the graduates know I’m thinking of them,” Wallis said. “We have to have each others’ backs in the hard times.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.