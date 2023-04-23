The 47-year-old irrigation system that keeps the Mint Valley Golf Course green is becoming irreparable and replacing it could trigger multiple other changes in how Longview handles the course.

The Longview City Council voted during a workshop Thursday night to move ahead on a new long-term approach to keep the course running.

The proposal would split the funding for the golf course into two pots. The pro shop, employees and other operations cost would continue to be paid for by an enterprise fund solely for Mint Valley.

The revenue Mint Valley gets from passes, food sales and events would go into the enterprise fund to spend on those operations.

The maintenance side of the course would become part of the overall budget for the city Parks Department. The change would add around $700,000 per year to the parks budget, where it would compete for funding against the rest of Longview’s general fund.

The city council rejected any proposal that would close the golf course or shift its operations to a third-party company.

“This is, I think, the other jewel of this community other than (Lake Sacajawea Park), and we need to do everything we possibly can to make it better,” Councilor Angie Wean said.

Longview took over full management of the Mint Valley Golf Course in 2018. Since then the number of rounds played has risen back to the levels from the mid-2000s, with at least 42,000 rounds in each of the last three years.

The course’s revenue has slowly increased over the last four years as well, from $1 million in 2019 to $1.5 million last year. Parks Director Jen Wills said that revenue was enough for the course to break even but isn’t enough to put toward massive projects such as the irrigation system or bathroom upgrades.

“It covers its operations, but reinvesting into the properties is difficult. Anything above that, as an enterprise fund facility, it makes it difficult to improve,” Wills said.

The irrigation system built for the golf course in 1976 relied on hydraulics instead of electronics to manage the sprinklers. Golf Operations Manager Jim Nickerson explained the system uses water pressure to keep the sprinkler heads down the majority of the year until they are needed.

Hydraulic systems have fallen heavily out of favor as electrical systems became the standard. Breaks or leaks in the hydraulic lines cause the system to “fail on,” meaning the sprinklers either start spraying when they shouldn’t or seep water into the ground.

Nickerson said major line failures happen multiple times per year and smaller leaks are more common.

“There are times when there’s a break at night and we come in to find new water hazards on the course because the heads will have run all night,” Nickerson said.

The number of breaks makes the system less efficient than it used to be. The golf course has had to lower the water pressure over the years to avoid breaking the main water lines. Lower water pressure means the sprinklers don’t reach as far when they are on, which has led to more dead patches of grass along the course.

Nickerson and course Superintendent Scott Knapp have gone to extreme lengths to keep the system running as long as it has. Replacement sprinkler heads are 3-D printed because no company makes one that’s compatible with the hydraulic system.

Then there was the time the course bought parts from a closing golf course in Florida — the majority of which have since been used.

Wills was only half-joking when she told the council that Nickerson and Knapp shouldn’t travel in the same car because they’re the only two who can keep the system running.

“We don’t take vacations when the system is on at the same time, ever. That’s just the way it is,” Nickerson said.

A fully modern replacement for the irrigation system would cost around $5 million; $2 million of the cost is set to come from the state Legislature and the Washington Department of Ecology as part of the capital budget deal announced Friday.

City officials expected the rest of the cost would likely be covered by a bond, which the course could pay off over roughly 20 years through the enterprise fund.

Final decisions on splitting the golf course funds and approving the overhaul of the irrigation system will be made at a future council meeting.