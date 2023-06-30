Each year the Longview Pioneer Lions present $2,000 college and vocational scholarships to four graduating high school seniors and two Lower Columbia College students.

Scholarships are named after passed Lions members, Don Peck, Frank Brown and Oscar Lemiere, who were passionate about serving in their community and believed in continuing education, states the press release from the Lions.

Attendees included scholarship recipients, family members and student advisers from R.A. Long and Mark Morris high schools. LCC Foundation Director of Development Sheila Burgin represented the college recipients, Jacob Chilson and Brett Kangus, who were unable to attend.