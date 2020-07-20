Longview PD investigating stabbing, shooting Saturday evening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Longview Police Department is investigating separate stabbing and shooting cases that took place within minutes of each other Saturday evening, the agency reported Monday.

Officers first responded to the stabbing, reported at 6:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hudson Street. They found a man with several stab wounds and sent him to St. John Medical Center by ambulance.

At about 7:10 p.m., officers became aware of a gunshot in the 3100 block of Field Street and reports that several people were running from the area. A caller reportedly saw three subjects flee in a vehicle. A short time later, a woman arrived at St. John with a gunshot wound.

No suspects have been arrested in that case, but police do not currently believe there is a danger to the public, according to an LPD Facebook post.

The department said further details would be released Tuesday. Anyone with information on either incident is encouraged to contact Detective Dawn Taylor at 360-442-5800.

