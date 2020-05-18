Longview PD investigating report man spit at Walmart employee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Longview police are investigating a report that a man entered the Seventh Avenue Walmart Saturday evening, said he had COVID-19 and spit on an employee who escorted him out of the Longview store.

The case is under investigation, Longview Police Sgt. Marc Langlois reported. It is unknown whether the man actually had the coronavirus, he said.

Police could not immediately say what provoked the alleged assault.

The store employee who reported the incident also told police the suspect threw a license plate at them, according to Langlois and dispatch logs. The man then left in a pickup.

Witnesses recorded his license plate number, and the suspect is known to police, according to 911 logs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.