Longview PD Captain Deborah Pineda resigns to pursue new career

After a 20-year “wonderful” career at the Longview Police Department, Captain Deborah Pineda resigned at the end of June to pursue a new career and direction in life.
“I miss the people a ton,” Pineda said in an interview Thursday. “I don’t miss the job. Those are my brothers and sisters in blue. … That’s probably the hardest part, being with people you absolutely adore and love. ... LPD has some of the most amazing men and women I’ve had the chance to work with, (who) are passionate and do right by our community.”
Pineda, 47, said her last day was June 30. She said she resigned because the job had begun to wear on her and she wanted to follow her passions.
Her resignation came two months after former Police Chief Jim Duscha’s announcement that he was retiring. But her decision wasn’t related to Duscha’s retirement nor fellow Captain Robert Huhta’s appointment to interim police chief, Pineda said.
In fact, Pineda said she wanted Huhta to be chief. They grew up in the department together and even tested against each other for the captain positions.
“We had a discussion about this years ago,” Pineda said. “I always told him I’d be his best captain, (his) best supporter and advocate. ... He has a really clear vision and he’s so passionate about the department. ... Robert will do a wonderful job. He’s a wonderful man and he is always trying to do the right thing.”
The community will be “in good hands” with Huhta, and she hopes the City doesn’t drag their feet in making his appointment permanent, Pineda said. (Huhta’s interim appointment will give the city several months to determine if he’s the right fit for the job, or if the City will need to do an outside search, City Manager Kurt Sacha said in July.)
Pineda said she resigned because wanted to find a job she’d feel more passion for. “To some degree,” the stresses of the job also influenced her decision, Pineda said, and her healthiest decision was to get out.
“The career and time I spent there was wonderful, (but in) the last couple years, it just started to wear on me,” Pineda said. “I had 20 years in, and I invested in my retirement there. I was ready for a change. ... You realize you’re not being as effective as you could be.”
And Pineda said she wanted to set an example for her children by being unafraid to make a right turn in her career even though she was well-established at the department.
“Life’s not a dress rehearsal,” Pineda said. “You get one stab at it.”
Huhta’s appointment and Pineda’s resignation leave Longview PD without any captains, Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said Thursday. The City will be testing candidates in September for Pineda’s position and for an interim captain to fill Huhta’s role.
The City’s Civil Service Commission will ultimately compile a list of the top captain candidates and deliver it to the Police Chief by October, Longview Human Resources Director Chris Smith said. At that time, the Chief—Huhta or otherwise—will select the new captain or captains from that list.
Pineda grew up in Longview and graduated from Mark Morris High School. After graduating from Central Washington University with a degree in Biology, she served in the Peace Corps for two years in Banjul, Gambia. She then worked as a correctional officer for another two years at the Cowlitz County jail before starting her career at LPD as a police officer in 1999.
In the two decades since, Pineda has worked as a patrol and school officer, detective, sergeant, and for the last nine years, a captain. She called herself “blessed” to have helped lead the department’s budgeting and long-term strategy.
At the same time, her job unavoidably brought exposure to traumatic and stressful moments. Like many emergency responders, places around town can take her back in time to painful or morbid calls, Pineda said.
“They leave a mark on your heart for sure,” Pineda said. “They carry a trauma that a lot of our first responders experience.”
In sum, her career “has been a ride,” Pineda said.
Pineda said she plans to stay in the area as she writes the next chapter of her life. She’s still serving on boards for the Emergency Support Shelter and the Salvation Army.
She has applied for a few positions and is interested in working in a non-profit capacity, or perhaps going back to law enforcement in a non-administrative capacity.
And in the weeks since resigning, Pineda said she’s “had a ball” with her family.
They’ve gone camping and hiking and kayaking, and visited Sun River last weekend. She had a trip to Belize planned, but had to cancel it due to COVID-19.
And though she knows she’ll have to land a new job soon, Pineda is enjoying the simple, peaceful moments while they last.
“Every morning I get to hang out with my (older) kids before they go to work,” Pineda said. “(And) with my little ones. And the days go by fast.”
