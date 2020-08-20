Longview PD Captain Deborah Pineda resigns to pursue new career

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a 20-year “wonderful” career at the Longview Police Department, Captain Deborah Pineda resigned at the end of June to pursue a new career and direction in life.

“I miss the people a ton,” Pineda said in an interview Thursday. “I don’t miss the job. Those are my brothers and sisters in blue. … That’s probably the hardest part, being with people you absolutely adore and love. ... LPD has some of the most amazing men and women I’ve had the chance to work with, (who) are passionate and do right by our community.”

Pineda, 47, said her last day was June 30. She said she resigned because the job had begun to wear on her and she wanted to follow her passions.

Her resignation came two months after former Police Chief Jim Duscha’s announcement that he was retiring. But her decision wasn’t related to Duscha’s retirement nor fellow Captain Robert Huhta’s appointment to interim police chief, Pineda said.

In fact, Pineda said she wanted Huhta to be chief. They grew up in the department together and even tested against each other for the captain positions.