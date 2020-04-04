Longview pastor 'thankful to be alive' after battling COVID-19

Over the next few days, Hanchey’s temperature went up and down, spiking to around 103 degrees. He had no appetite and lost 23 pounds in three weeks.

“I could hardly walk,” he said. “I just wanted to curl up somewhere. … That week I felt I was going to die.”

On Friday, March 13, he called his primary care physician, Rich Kirkpatrick, who told him it sounded like he had COVID-19. Before that, Hanchey said he never considered that he might have the coronavirus. At first he thought he caught a bad cold after working outside on a chilly day, and when symptoms quickly worsened he “didn’t stop to think about any of it.”

When Hanchey went to the doctor’s office, his fever had broken but he was still weak and had some trouble breathing. Kirkpatrick checked his lungs, tested him for the virus and sent him home.

Hanchey’s illness worsened over the weekend and his wife, Mary, took him to the emergency room on Monday. She had to use a hospital wheelchair to bring him in because he didn’t have enough breath to walk, Hanchey said.

Doctors tested Hanchey’s oxygen level and found he had pneumonia in both lungs. He said he couldn’t blow any air out and couldn’t lay down. Results from his first COVID-19 test weren’t back yet, so the hospital tested him again.