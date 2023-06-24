Voters will likely get to decide in November whether property owners should pay more taxes to address the delayed maintenance of and improvements to Longview city parks.

The Longview City Council unanimously voted Thursday night to move ahead with creating a metropolitan parks district. The district would be overseen by the City Council and collect a property tax across the city to be used for specific park improvements.

"If it's something the community wants, because they're asking us to do all of these projects, are they willing to support it?" Longview Parks Director Jennifer Wills said.

Wills told the council the parks department found $15.8 million in deferred maintenance projects while working on a long-term plan. That's nearly $10 million more than the city had in deferred maintenance in 2016, when the city created its last long-term parks plan.

The parks department can have trouble competing for space in the city's general fund against the police, fire and other city departments. The parks department has received some grants — like state funds to design a new playground and restrooms at Cloney Park — but the department budget had nothing set aside for capital maintenance.

Wills said addressing park restrooms would likely be a top priority for the new funds if voters approve the district. After that, Wills said the next goals would be trail improvements, replacing equipment that doesn't work, and looking into the potential to issue bonds for larger projects.

"Our parks department is operating as if it's the old beat-up Buick that we are buying replacement parts for," councilor Spencer Boudreau said. "It will only get worse if we don't have additional funding."

The council will make a final vote on the district in July to establish the proposed levy rate. They will have two options to consider for the levy rate, either 25 cents or 50 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value across the city.

The lower levy rate would provide around $1.2 million a year, based on 2023 valuations, for park maintenance and would cost the owners of a $350,000 home about $90 a year.

The higher levy rate would bring an estimated $2.4 million a year and cost the owners of a $350,000 home nearly $200 a year.

The district needs to be approved by Aug. 1 to be placed on the November ballot and go for a public vote.

Wills and parks staff have been talking with local sports boosters with adult softball leagues and the Mint Valley Golf Course to gauge their support before the idea was first approved by the parks advisory committee. Wills said some of those groups had "advocacy fatigue" from years of struggling for city funds.

"I do think if we were to say we're moving forward with this, it would be a light in that. We could get a lot more people coming to speak because there would be action happening," Wills said.

Public comment Thursday was mixed on the idea of a new tax and whether the city had the capacity to keep up with any additions to the parks. Several skeptical commenters still liked the idea of putting the final decision up for a public vote.

The new district would exist in perpetuity, or until a future City Council decided it was no longer necessary.

The parks department maintains over 300 acres of parks and open space, rental facilities, 12 miles of trails, fields used for sporting activities, 23 playgrounds, and 13,000 trees, according to a council report.

The parks district might not be the only Longview tax that appears on the November ballot. Boudreau and councilman Christopher Ortiz are working on a proposal to put a an additional sales tax up for a vote to provide extra funding for the Longview Police Department.