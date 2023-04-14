When walking along Lake Sacajawea, people can see hundreds of daffodils in bloom. If you look closer, you might notice an "L," "100" and a "V" spelled out in bright yellow on the green lawn off Nichols Boulevard.

The nod to Longview's centennial was made possible by the hard work of Glenda Johnson and her husband, Dave Knoyle.

The two spent about eight hours planting 1,500 daffodil bulbs in multiple places around Lake Sacajawea last November.

"I wanted to put something out there that would make people smile, and it was an easy way to give back," said Johnson, a Longview Parks and Recreation board member.

Johnson said she purchased four crates of bulbs for $800 from Colorblends Wholesale Flower Bulbs.

She chose daffodils because they show up in early spring and because squirrels aren't fond of eating the bulbs as they are with tulips. This ensures that they will bloom in years to come.

Johnson hopes to change the "100" in the centennial design each year to reflect future anniversaries.

In years past, Johnson has also planted bulbs in the flower boxes by Martins Dock, and by the north sign and south "Lake Sacajawea" sign.

Before the project, Johnson said she received permission from the Longview Parks and Recreation Director Jen Wills.

"The parks and recreation department already has so many duties, so Jen was very grateful," said Johnson.

How to help If you are interested in helping to beautify Lake Sacajawea this fall, contact Johnson at glendaluj@yahoo.com.