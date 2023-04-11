The Longview Parks and Recreation Foundation and the Longview American Legion are working together for a parks bingo fundraiser in May.

The Fiesta Bingo event begins at 4:30 p.m. May 4 at the American Legion building at 1250 12th Ave. in Longview. The fundraiser is the third annual bingo night the Parks and Recreation Foundation has run to raise money.

The foundation is selling 100 tickets for the fundraiser for $20 each to people 21 and older. Tickets include 10 bingo cards, which will be used to compete for donate prizes from local businesses, as well as a nacho bar and a no-host alcohol bar.

The money raised by the event will go toward scholarships for the parks department's before- and after-school programs, day camps and upcoming park improvement projects. Last year's bingo night reportedly raised $2,612.

Participants can register in advance online to claim tickets or walk in with cash on the night of the event.

If you go What: Longview Parks and Recreation Fiesta Bingo. When: Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and first bingo called at 5:30 p.m., May 4. Where: Longview American Legion, 1250 12th Ave., Longview. Cost: $20 for 10 cards. Info: tinyurl.com/4upe5xd3.