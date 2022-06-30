Longview Parks and Recreation sees record-fast registrations for summer camps

Longview Parks and Recreation summer camps are in high demand, while offering slightly fewer openings compared to pre-COVID levels due to staffing and space restraints.

Enrollment at Longview Parks and Recreation summer camps — which feature activities like tie dyeing, wood working, cooking and gardening — filled within minutes after opening applications this spring — an anomaly according to Longview Parks and Recreation Manager Justin Brown.

“The response to registration was unprecedented this year,” he said.

Typically, spots fill up around the first week of camp, with some children choosing to attend weekly instead of for the entire roughly two- to three-months. This year, campers filled spots in 15 minutes and are attending through the programs’ durations, Brown said.

Brown said camps provide child care options for working families during the summer when school is out, as well as a safe, fun place for children to experience recreational activities.

Nearly 76 local children are signed up to enjoy outdoor activities, guest speakers and arts and crafts at camps this summer, including 22 in an inaugural program for middle-school aged students. Two camps kicked off June 20, while the third camp, which allows drop-ins, starts July 11. All the camps run through Aug. 19.

Summer Kids Day Camp kicked off June 20 and provides day camp for 54 first- through fifth-graders at the Elks Memorial Building on Kessler Boulevard, Longview Women’s Club building on 21st Avenue and Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Kessler Boulevard.

Brown said the camp was previously held at Longview School District buildings, which provided slightly more space, but had to be moved this year due to renovations and summer school at the sites. Brown said the department is working to find ways to open more spots in the future despite space and staff constraints.

Pathfinder is a new day camp for sixth- through eighth-graders and also started last week. A $50,000 state grant helped to form the camp for youth who have aged out of most child care options.

Summer Kids at Archie Anderson begins July 11. Any children who live in the Highlands neighborhood can stop by the park around 11:30 a.m. to join the camp for free, Brown said. The camp is funded through Community Development Block Grants. Older children help to lead younger children. The park also hosts the school district’s free summer meal program.

Another $50,000 state grant helped to fund the outdoor activities at both Summer Kids programs. Brown said about $18,000 of state funds covered scholarships to attend Summer Kids Day Camp and Pathfinder.

A Parks and Recreation report says 9,338 children joined the department last year through before- and after-school programs, and camps during winter, spring and summer breaks.

