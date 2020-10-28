Longview Parks and Rec to host trick-or-treat walk at Lake Sacajawea

“We didn’t go the full lake because we realize we have a lot of younger children that will participate in this. Obviously to save their legs and keep them motivated to walk to the next location, we stuck with that 50 to 60 yards apart,” Brown said.

The parks department also capped participation at 30 businesses and limited the event space to the south side of the lake specifically to avoid placing booths near Hemlock Plaza and Martin Dock because those spaces are “such a popular area with the community.”

“We tried to avoid that area for fear of gathering,” Brown said. “We didn’t want people to come to do the thing at the lake, and everyone start at the Hemlock Plaza area. ... There is not true gathering point from Washington Way to 15th Avenue, so we are hoping that will motivate people to find an open spot, park and walk, do a loop, then get back in their car and go home or drive to their next activity.”

Although it may be difficult to resist free candy, children or family members that do not feel well should “sit this one out” for the safety of others, Brown said.

“We were just trying to come up with something we thought the kids could get out and do safely to give some semblance of normalcy for 2020,” Brown said.

