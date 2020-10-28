Longview Parks and Rec to host trick-or-treat walk at Lake Sacajawea

Despite cancellations and adaptations of other Halloween events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Longview’s youngest ghosts, ghouls and goblins can find sweet treats and spooky sights at Lake Sacajawea.
The Longview Parks and Recreation Department will host a “trick-or-treat walk at the lake” 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Nearly 30 businesses will hand out individually packaged goodies at booths placed around the loop that runs from Washington Way to 15th Avenue.
“A lot of downtowns typically do a walking trick-or-treat event, but it looks like most of them have canceled that for this year,” said Justin Brown, recreation manager. “This is similar because it still involves most of our local businesses, but it puts them in an outdoor park setting, and it accommodates social distancing much easier than, say, Commerce Avenue does.”
In its “tips for a safer Halloween” document, the state Department of Health notes that outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities. DOH also encourages trick-or-treaters to avoid crowded areas and to stay at least six feet away from people who are not part of their household.
DOH discourages families from traditional trick-or-treating or attending large truck-or-treat events that might violate the state’s limitations on gathering sizes.
Brown said the parks department did not work directly with county health officials to plan the event, but parks staff did get approval from city officials to host the event.
The department also consulted the county health department website and guidance and restrictions issued by the governor’s office. The event will follow those guidelines, Brown said.
“We work pretty closely with the county health department for most of the things we do, especially if it’s something where we are confused or we have conflicting feelings about the regulations out there,” he said. “We felt like this was pretty clear cut with the governor’s guidance that’s been released for fun runs and stuff like that.”
Business representatives will be required to wear masks and gloves, and attendees are asked to do the same, Brown said. Each business booth will be placed 60 feet apart from the other stops to encourage adequate social distancing.
Once a trick-or-treater arrives at a booth, a business representative will drop a piece of candy in their bag and encourage them to head to the next booth.
“We don’t want any people congregating around booths. There will not be any activities, and we’ve asked the businesses to kind of limit the amount of self-promotion they do,” Brown said.
The north half of the lake, from Washington Way to Ocean Beach Highway, will remain open to other recreators. No trick-or-treat booths will be placed on that end of the lake.
“We didn’t go the full lake because we realize we have a lot of younger children that will participate in this. Obviously to save their legs and keep them motivated to walk to the next location, we stuck with that 50 to 60 yards apart,” Brown said.
The parks department also capped participation at 30 businesses and limited the event space to the south side of the lake specifically to avoid placing booths near Hemlock Plaza and Martin Dock because those spaces are “such a popular area with the community.”
“We tried to avoid that area for fear of gathering,” Brown said. “We didn’t want people to come to do the thing at the lake, and everyone start at the Hemlock Plaza area. ... There is not true gathering point from Washington Way to 15th Avenue, so we are hoping that will motivate people to find an open spot, park and walk, do a loop, then get back in their car and go home or drive to their next activity.”
Although it may be difficult to resist free candy, children or family members that do not feel well should “sit this one out” for the safety of others, Brown said.
“We were just trying to come up with something we thought the kids could get out and do safely to give some semblance of normalcy for 2020,” Brown said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.