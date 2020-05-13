Longview parents, seniors plan Friday parade for class of 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Longview high school seniors and parents have organized a Friday night car parade to celebrate seniors who are missing traditional festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Facebook event page “Longview Class of 2020 Car Parade,” seniors will meet in the parking lot of John Null Park at 7 p.m. Friday. They will form a line of decorated cars, drive to Lake Sacajawea and do a loop around the lake. The event is not “sponsored or approved” by the district, according to the page.

People are invited to show support by holding signs, cheering or honking along the route the page said, while practicing social distancing. The page said for the parade to work, seniors must “make smart decisions,” including obeying traffic laws and staying in their cars.

“All seniors have worked so hard to achieve this accomplishment,” the page said. “It would be great to see a huge turnout of community support for them. We are in this together!”

