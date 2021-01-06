Longview Outdoor Gallery invites people to take a stroll with new audio tour

If you’ve ever wondered about the stories behind the downtown sculptures , tune into the Longview Outdoor Gallery’s podcast to hear the intention behind the works of art.
Longview Outdoor Gallery Board President Laurel Murphy said the board had been searching for a way to do gallery tours in early 2019, but thought a podcast was too big of a project.
“We had gallery tours using members of the team on certain nights, like when the Broadway Gallery was having Thursday night events, but we wanted something better,” Murphy said.
Then “COVID hit” and a podcast seemed like “a project that fits in what we’re going through right now,” she said.
“We have art that’s what they call no-barriers art. It’s always there, you can see it by yourself, you can see it in a group, you can see it anytime,” Murphy said. “A podcast is the perfect thing to do to help people who are looking for exercise and an educational experience.”
Each sculpture has its own podcast episode that’s about a minute long, with a few clocking in at two minutes. Produced and voiced by Lauren Melink, they explore everything from what material it is and how it was created to the meaning behind it and who the artist is.
“I have been working in media for quite a while now, and they were talking about making some sort of audio tour,” Lauren Melink said. “I suggested a podcast instead of museum walking tour ... I volunteered to do it because it sounded interesting and a cool thing.”
Board member Mary Jane Melink said her daughter put in sounds effects and music and did a wonderful job with the podcast.
“It can be a time commitment to see them all, so it’s designed so you can happen along one of them and then go to that chapter, do some more, stop and have a cup of coffee, do some more,” Mary Jane Melink said.
The episodes are available on Spotify and Apple podcasts, and each one is labeled with the location of the sculpture.
“The whole idea was to get people downtown and create a lasting experience,” Mary Jane Melink said.
Lauren Melink said she “dug into the artists’ history” to make the podcasts, which ended up taking a her little more than 20 hours of volunteer time.
“It was originally just me reading, then I started adding sound to it. I thought it really enhanced the listening experience,” she said. “You can get more of a feel for it with the sound of carving stone or hitting metal with hammer. It was pretty fun to pick the sounds that fit.”
Murphy said the podcast will be updated periodically as the board adds new sculptures downtown. Right now there are 19 permanent sculptures, but the board aims to have 23 by 2023, which is Longview’s centennial.
“This project adds so much to people’s involvement with the sculptures,” she said, just like she loves “nothing better than to sit around and listen to the artists talk to each other.”
Lauren Melink said she was happy to keep working on the podcast to keep it updated.
“Think it’s a realty awesome thing for Longview to have. Art is fantastic and it really brightens the downtown and then to have the podcast if people want more info about it is great,” she said. “Often when you see art you never know the backstory, so it’s cool for them to be so forward thinking in providing people the backstory.”