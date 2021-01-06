Longview Outdoor Gallery invites people to take a stroll with new audio tour

If you’ve ever wondered about the stories behind the downtown sculptures , tune into the Longview Outdoor Gallery’s podcast to hear the intention behind the works of art.

Longview Outdoor Gallery Board President Laurel Murphy said the board had been searching for a way to do gallery tours in early 2019, but thought a podcast was too big of a project.

“We had gallery tours using members of the team on certain nights, like when the Broadway Gallery was having Thursday night events, but we wanted something better,” Murphy said.

Then “COVID hit” and a podcast seemed like “a project that fits in what we’re going through right now,” she said.

“We have art that’s what they call no-barriers art. It’s always there, you can see it by yourself, you can see it in a group, you can see it anytime,” Murphy said. “A podcast is the perfect thing to do to help people who are looking for exercise and an educational experience.”

Each sculpture has its own podcast episode that’s about a minute long, with a few clocking in at two minutes. Produced and voiced by Lauren Melink, they explore everything from what material it is and how it was created to the meaning behind it and who the artist is.