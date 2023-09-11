The city of Longview Historic Preservation Commission is seeking nominations for the 2023 Robert A. Long Historic Preservation Award. The award recognizes community members who have contributed to the history and story of Longview and completed outstanding work in the field of historic preservation.

Nominations should include a written summary of the nominee's accomplishments and contributions to historic preservation in Longview. Submit nominations by email at mcallister.kosar@ci.longview.wa.us or by mail addressed to Longview City Hall, Attention McAllister Kosar, PO Box 128, Longview, WA 98632 by Sept. 30.

Since its creation in 2009, the award has been given to John and Mary Chilson, Clyde Shadiow, Travis and Phyllis Cavens, Dennis Weber, Bill Kasch, Karen Dennis, Jeff and Trish Wilson, Tom and Bev Anderson and Mark McCrady.